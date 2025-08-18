821st Transportation Battalion Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Urick, command sergeant major of the 821st Transportation Battalion, hands off the battalion guidon to U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Adrian Christopher, the outgoing commander of the 821st Transportation Battalion, at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard, in Topeka, Kansas, during their change of command ceremony on Aug. 9, 2025. The ceremony recognized Christopher's accomplishments and celebrated the incoming commander, U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Ronald Fletcher III. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts)