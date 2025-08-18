Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    821st Transportation Battalion Change of Command 2025 [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    821st Transportation Battalion Change of Command 2025

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Maj. Derek Cobb 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Urick, command sergeant major of the 821st Transportation Battalion, hands off the battalion guidon to U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Adrian Christopher, the outgoing commander of the 821st Transportation Battalion, at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard, in Topeka, Kansas, during their change of command ceremony on Aug. 9, 2025. The ceremony recognized Christopher's accomplishments and celebrated the incoming commander, U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Ronald Fletcher III. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 17:36
    Photo ID: 9263570
    VIRIN: 250809-A-FU399-3938
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 821st Transportation Battalion Change of Command 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Derek Cobb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    821st Transportation Battalion Change of Command 2025
    821st Transportation Battalion Change of Command 2025
    821st Transportation Battalion Change of Command 2025
    821st Transportation Battalion Change of Command 2025
    821st Transportation Battalion Change of Command 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    821st Transportation Battalion
    battalion
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download