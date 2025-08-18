U.S. Army Reserve Col. Cecil Piazza, the commander of the 561st Regional Support Group, awards U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Adrian Christopher, the outgoing commander of the 821st Transportation Battalion, with the Meritorious Service Medal at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard, in Topeka, Kansas, during the battalion change of command ceremony on Aug. 9, 2025. The ceremony recognized Christopher's accomplishments and celebrated the incoming commander, U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Ronald Fletcher III. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9263579
|VIRIN:
|250809-A-FU399-5784
|Resolution:
|2738x1825
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 821st Transportation Battalion Change of Command 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Derek Cobb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.