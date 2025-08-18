Salute to Service Bowl 2025, JB MDL takes belt again

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., pose with their newly won Salute to Service Bowl belt at MetLife Stadium, N.J., Aug. 16, 2025. The game is organized each year by the New York Jets and the New York Giants to honor service members from each of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)