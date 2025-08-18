Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to Service Bowl 2025, JB MDL takes belt again

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Service members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., score against Fort Hamilton N.Y., during the annual Salute to Service Bowl at MetLife Stadium, N.J., Aug. 16, 2025. The game is organized each year by the New York Jets and the New York Giants to honor service members from each of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 9263401
    VIRIN: 250816-F-WW862-1637
    Resolution: 5231x3694
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Service Bowl 2025, JB MDL takes belt again [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Haeleigh Bayle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL
    MetLife Stadium
    Salute to Service Bowl 2025

