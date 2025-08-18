Service members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., celebrate after an interception during the Salute to Service Bowl at MetLife Stadium, N.J., Aug. 16, 2025. The Salute to Service Bowl occurs annually to honor service members from all branches of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 16:27
|Photo ID:
|9263398
|VIRIN:
|250816-F-WW862-1332
|Resolution:
|4861x3619
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salute to Service Bowl 2025, JB MDL takes belt again [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Haeleigh Bayle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.