Salute to Service Bowl 2025, JB MDL takes belt again

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., celebrate after an interception during the Salute to Service Bowl at MetLife Stadium, N.J., Aug. 16, 2025. The Salute to Service Bowl occurs annually to honor service members from all branches of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)