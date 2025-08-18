Salute to Service Bowl 2025, JB MDL takes belt again

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., celebrate the game-winning point against Fort Hamilton, N.Y., during the annual Salute to Service Bowl at MetLife Stadium, N.J., Aug. 16, 2025. Team JB MDL won the game for the fourth year inca row, with a score of 21-20. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)