Salute to Service Bowl 2025, JB MDL takes belt again

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., and Fort Hamilton, N.Y., play in the annual Salute to Service Bowl at MetLife Stadium, N.J., Aug. 16, 2025. Team JB MDL scored the winning point, making them champions for the fourth year in a row. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)