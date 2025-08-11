CMSAF Flosi Highlights Mission Focus and Airman Recognition During 379th AEW Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi answers questions during an address to Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2025. During the address, Flosi highlighted topics including force readiness, resiliency and the strategic role the 379th AEW plays in regional operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dieondiere Jefferies)