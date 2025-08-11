CMSAF Flosi Highlights Mission Focus and Airman Recognition During 379th AEW Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi coins Senior Airman Odessa Vanzelf 379th Air Expeditionary Wing religious affairs airman, during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2025. Vanzelf was one of several Airmen recognized for their contributions to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing mission to generate combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dieondiere Jefferies)