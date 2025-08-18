CMSAF Visits the 379 AEW

Photo By Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi answers questions during an address to...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies | Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi answers questions during an address to Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2025. During the address, Flosi highlighted topics including force readiness, resiliency and the strategic role the 379th AEW plays in regional operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dieondiere Jefferies) see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY - The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing hosted Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi as part of a visit to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



During the two-day visit to the installation, Flosi toured multiple squadrons and engaged with Airmen whose actions are instrumental in supporting the 379th AEW’s mission to generate combat airpower throughout the AOR. Additionally, Flosi visited with members of the U.S. Army’s 2-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion to thank them for their tireless efforts in the defense of Air Force assets and personnel.



The culture of the 379th has had to change rapidly in recent months. Following rising tensions in the area, which culminated in a 48-hour dispersal of assets and a defensive employment against missile attacks, the 379th is emphasizing the importance of resilience.



“As you’ve seen recently, we need to move, and move quickly,” Flosi said in his address to service members on base. “We are going to expand the levels of competency and capabilities of all our Airmen in contested environments.”



Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, echoed the sentiment of the visit with his address to Airmen.



“Success in this theater doesn’t just depend on how agile, responsive and resilient our units, squadrons and commands are,” said Wiener. “It depends on the holistic readiness of our Airminded Warfighters.”



Improving international relationships and cultivating an attitude of consistency among service members is the first step in maintaining lethality with reason and conscience. Flosi’s position has been to inspire a culture within the ranks of his branch to be that of integrity, action and accountability. With an expectation that Airmen take decisive action and stand by their choices, Flosi also encourages them to look out for themselves, their wingmen, and the nation, starting at the most basic levels and building upward.



“There is a lot of change in our force design and sometimes that noise can be distracting,” said Flosi. “So you find your main thing. Focus on attributes of airmanship. There are people working incredibly hard setting the conditions for you to be successful.”



Flosi's visit acknowledges the outstanding work of the members of the 379th AEW and its joint partners, while also reminding everyone that the mission remains crucial for regional stability, now just as it has in the past. This is evident in the swift deployment of aerial assets, which ensure that aircraft remain operational for longer periods, maintain a steady supply of resources, and guarantee the safety of service members. The 379th AEW upholds a strong posture essential for defending U.S. assets and those of its allies.