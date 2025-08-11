CMSAF Flosi Highlights Mission Focus and Airman Recognition During 379th AEW Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi learns about the duties of soldiers assigned to the 2-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2025. The visit gave CMSAF the opportunity to engage directly with Airmen and soldiers across the CENTCOM AOR, address their concerns, and recognize their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dieondiere Jefferies)