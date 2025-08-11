Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Flosi Highlights Mission Focus and Airman Recognition During 379th AEW Visit [Image 2 of 6]

    CMSAF Flosi Highlights Mission Focus and Airman Recognition During 379th AEW Visit

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi learns about the duties of soldiers assigned to the 2-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2025. The visit gave CMSAF the opportunity to engage directly with Airmen and soldiers across the CENTCOM AOR, address their concerns, and recognize their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 05:28
    Photo ID: 9262055
    VIRIN: 250812-F-DJ256-1061
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    CMSAF

