CMSAF Flosi Highlights Mission Focus and Airman Recognition During 379th AEW Visit

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn A. Russell, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, during a visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2025. The visit gave CMSAF the opportunity to engage directly with Airmen and soldiers across CENTCOM AOR, address their concerns, and recognize their contributions to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dieondiere Jefferies)