USS Tripoli Khakis Piping Ashore

Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Carolina Buenomoreno salutes as she is piped ashore aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 14, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)