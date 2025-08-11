USS Tripoli Khakis Piping Ashore

Capt. Eddie Park, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, shakes hands with Senior Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Michael Guidinger, from Bowman, North Dakota, during a piping ashore, Aug. 14, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 22:57
|Photo ID:
|9261863
|VIRIN:
|250813-N-KX492-2089
|Resolution:
|2929x1953
|Size:
|822.22 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
