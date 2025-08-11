Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Khakis Piping Ashore [Image 11 of 13]

    USS Tripoli Khakis Piping Ashore

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Chief Warrant Officer Rosalio Gallegos, the auxiliaries officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), salutes as he is piped ashore August 14, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 22:57
    Photo ID: 9261865
    VIRIN: 250813-N-KX492-2461
    Resolution: 3576x2384
    Size: 731.64 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Tripoli
    LHA7
    Navy

