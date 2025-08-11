USS Tripoli Khakis Piping Ashore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Warrant Officer Rosalio Gallegos, the auxiliaries officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), salutes as he is piped ashore August 14, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)