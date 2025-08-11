USS Tripoli Khakis Piping Ashore

Capt. Eddie Park, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, shakes hands with Lt. Cmdr. Ben Moore, the maintenance officer aboard USS Tripoli, during a piping ashore, Aug. 14, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)
