USS Tripoli Khakis Piping Ashore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Eddie Park, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, shakes hands with Lt. j.g. David Caldwell, a supply officer aboard USS Tripoli, during a piping ashore, Aug. 14, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)