    822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training [Image 10 of 10]

    822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Security members from across the Panamanian National Border Service (SENAFRONT), National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police (PNP) practice high risk vehicle traffic stop procedures at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, Aug. 15, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and Panamanian security forces are enhancing regional stability by sharing knowledge and working together, ensuring partners can respond collectively to natural disasters, medical emergencies, and security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 18:44
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    SOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    combined interoperability
    security forces
    Panama

