822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training

Security members from across the Panamanian National Border Service (SENAFRONT), National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police (PNP) practice high risk vehicle traffic stop procedures at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, Aug. 15, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and Panamanian security forces are enhancing regional stability by sharing knowledge and working together, ensuring partners can respond collectively to natural disasters, medical emergencies, and security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)