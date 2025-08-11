Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Air Force security forces Airmen assigned to the 822d Base Defense Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, pause during a high risk vehicle traffic stop demonstration with security members from across the Panamanian National Border Service (SENAFRONT), National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police (PNP), at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, Aug. 15, 2025. The combined training prepared participants to safely handle heightened vehicle interdiction and traffic stop situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 18:44
    Photo ID: 9261720
    VIRIN: 250815-F-RJ686-1031
    Resolution: 5144x3429
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training
    822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training
    822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training
    822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training
    822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training
    822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training
    822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training
    822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training
    822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training
    822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    combined interoperability
    security forces
    Panama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download