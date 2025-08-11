822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force security forces Airmen assigned to the 822d Base Defense Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, pause during a high risk vehicle traffic stop demonstration with security members from across the Panamanian National Border Service (SENAFRONT), National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police (PNP), at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, Aug. 15, 2025. The combined training prepared participants to safely handle heightened vehicle interdiction and traffic stop situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)