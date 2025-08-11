822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Frias, a security forces Airman assigned to the 822d Base Defense Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, demonstrates high risk vehicle traffic stop procedures during a combined training at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, Aug. 14, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and Panamanian security forces are enhancing regional stability by sharing knowledge and working together, ensuring partners can respond collectively to natural disasters, medical emergencies, and security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)