822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Security members from across the Panamanian National Border Service (SENAFRONT), National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police (PNP) practice high risk vehicle traffic stop procedures at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, Aug. 15, 2025. The combined training prepared participants to safely handle heightened vehicle interdiction and traffic stop situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)