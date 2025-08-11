822d BDS and Panamanian Security Forces conduct combined training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Staff Sgt. Trey Poe, left, and Staff Sgt. Bryce Briggs, security forces Airmen assigned to the 822d Base Defense Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, pause during a high risk vehicle traffic stop demonstration with security members from across the Panamanian National Border Service (SENAFRONT), National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police (PNP), at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, Aug. 15, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and Panamanian security forces are enhancing regional stability by sharing knowledge and working together, ensuring partners can respond collectively to natural disasters, medical emergencies, and security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)