U.S. Airmen assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force continue to patrol in Washington D.C., August 16, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Joseph Spraktes)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 23:55
|Photo ID:
|9261159
|VIRIN:
|250816-A-BI528-1057
|Resolution:
|6530x4353
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|US
