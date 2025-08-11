Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guardsman Stops Assault at the National Mall

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force continue to patrol in

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Story by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Washington, D.C.– At the nation’s most visited landmarks, D.C. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Hector Amaya, a security forces officer with the 113th Squadron, was patrolling the National Mall with fellow airmen when he witnessed a Park Police officer being assaulted while directing traffic on August 16, 2025.

    “The park police officer asked for our help, and I was the first one to catch up, and was able to detain him to the park police and turn him over,” Amaya said.

    He described his pride in serving the community where he grew up and has lived his entire life. Amaya reflected, “I have grown up and lived my entire life in the DMV. I remember coming here when I was in fifth grade for field trips, and all the way now into my 20s, I'm still coming to D.C., so I care a lot about this city.”

    The Guard’s presence at the National Mall has drawn positive attention from civilians. Service members engage with tourists and D.C. residents, taking pictures and providing support to metropolitan police and other security personnel to keep the city safe.

    “That’s our purpose for being out here,” Amaya said, “I would have done that for anybody. I wouldn’t just see somebody get attacked and stood by. I would’ve acted and helped them.”

    Amaya emphasized the importance of personal interaction especially in relation to how the National Guard’s presence is portrayed in media, saying, “I want people to see that we're human beings, we're their neighbors, we're their friends, and we're just here to help.”

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
