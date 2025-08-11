Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force [Image 3 of 6]

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Spraktes 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force continue to patrol in Washington D.C., August 16, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, perimeter control, logistics and communications in support of law enforcement. A majority of the D.C. National Guard personnel live and work in the local community and have existing relationships to support law enforcement. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Joseph Spraktes)

