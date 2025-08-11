Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Military Academy Class 76 commissioning ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    Palmetto Military Academy Class 76 commissioning ceremony

    EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army officer candidates of Class 76, Palmetto Military Academy, 2nd Battalion, 218th Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard, graduates and conducts the oath of office commissioning as second lieutenant, at McCrady Training Center, in Eastover, South Carolina, on Aug. 16, 2025. The commissioning ceremony concluded a 15-month Office Candidate School course consisting of classroom, fitness, and field training. The newly commissioned second lieutenants of Class 76 demonstrated superior skills in leadership, knowledge, and physical fitness. Since its establishment in 1950, PMA has prepared over 2,300 South Carolina Army National Guard Officers to serve as leaders in all branches of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 20:29
    Photo ID: 9261065
    VIRIN: 250816-A-SH145-1225
    Resolution: 5598x3393
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Palmetto Military Academy Class 76 commissioning ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Carolina Army National Guard
    Palmetto Military Academy
    National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB

