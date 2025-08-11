Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Military Academy hall of fame induction ceremony [Image 3 of 8]

    EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    The South Carolina National Guard conducts a ceremony for the Palmetto Military Academy (PMA) hall of fame induction of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Fowler and Col. Christopher Hyman at McCrady Training Center, in Eastover, South Carolina, Aug. 16, 2025. Induction into the PMA hall of fame is an honor for senior commissioned officers who have gone above and beyond in performance of their duties. The criteria for induction into the PMA hall of fame includes being an active, retired, or deceased commissioned officer in the South Carolina National Guard whose achievements, contributions, or sacrifices contributed to the South Carolina National Guard or to the United States of America. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 20:29
    Photo ID: 9261060
    VIRIN: 250816-A-SH145-5085
    Resolution: 5084x3665
    Size: 10.29 MB
    Location: EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Palmetto Military Academy hall of fame induction ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Carolina Army National Guard
    Palmetto Military Academy
    National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB

