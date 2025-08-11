Palmetto Military Academy hall of fame induction ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The South Carolina National Guard conducts a ceremony for the Palmetto Military Academy (PMA) hall of fame induction of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Fowler and Col. Christopher Hyman at McCrady Training Center, in Eastover, South Carolina, Aug. 16, 2025. Induction into the PMA hall of fame is an honor for senior commissioned officers who have gone above and beyond in performance of their duties. The criteria for induction into the PMA hall of fame includes being an active, retired, or deceased commissioned officer in the South Carolina National Guard whose achievements, contributions, or sacrifices contributed to the South Carolina National Guard or to the United States of America. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews)