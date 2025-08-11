Palmetto Military Academy Class 76 commissioning ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army officer candidates of Class 76, Palmetto Military Academy, 2nd Battalion, 218th Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard, graduates and conducts the oath of office commissioning as second lieutenant, at McCrady Training Center, in Eastover, South Carolina, on Aug. 16, 2025. The commissioning ceremony concluded a 15-month Office Candidate School course consisting of classroom, fitness, and field training. The newly commissioned second lieutenants of Class 76 demonstrated superior skills in leadership, knowledge, and physical fitness. Since its establishment in 1950, PMA has prepared over 2,300 South Carolina Army National Guard Officers to serve as leaders in all branches of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews)