USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (Aug. 13, 2025) – Torpedoman's Mate 1st Class Joseph Sowders, left, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Evan Lefever, both assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stand a force protection watch during the ship's arrival to Banyuwangi, Indonesia for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 13, 2025. USS Frank Cable is underway supporting U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)
