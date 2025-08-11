Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia

    INDONESIA

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Henry Sohl 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (Aug. 13, 2025) – Torpedoman's Mate 1st Class Joseph Sowders, left, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Evan Lefever, both assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stand a force protection watch during the ship's arrival to Banyuwangi, Indonesia for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 13, 2025. USS Frank Cable is underway supporting U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 02:08
    Photo ID: 9260606
    VIRIN: 250812-N-TU830-1049
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia [Image 7 of 7], by SN Henry Sohl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia
    USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia
    USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia
    USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia
    USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia
    USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia
    USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AS 40
    USS Frank Cable
    Indonesia
    Banyuwangi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download