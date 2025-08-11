BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (Aug. 13, 2025) – John Kennedy, Military Sealift Command civil service mariner Navigator assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), charts the ship’s arrival to Banyuwangi, Indonesia for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 13, 2025. USS Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)
This work, USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.