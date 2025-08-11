USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (Aug. 13, 2025) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Terrance Davis, assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stands a force protection watch during the ship's arrival to Banyuwangi, Indonesia for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 13, 2025. USS Frank Cable is underway supporting U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)