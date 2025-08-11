USS Frank Cable Arrives to Banyuwangi, Indonesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BANYUWANGI, Indonesia (Aug. 13, 2025) – The forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), arrives at Banyuwangi, Indonesia for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 13, 2025. USS Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)