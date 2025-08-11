Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th CAB Conducts Bambi Bag Operations [Image 12 of 14]

    25th CAB Conducts Bambi Bag Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Bambi Bucket attached to a Blackhawk from 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, fills up with water to support an aerial firefighting operation at Scholfield Barracks, Hawaii, June 17, 2025. A Bambi Bucket is operated with a crew of four people: two pilots who control when the water is dropped and two flight crewmen who communicate when to drop the water. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 20:30
