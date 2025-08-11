25th CAB Conducts Bambi Bag Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Leo Busch, a Blackhawk pilot assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts pre-flight checks in preparation for an aerial firefighting operation at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, June 17, 2025. Flight crews use Bambi Buckets, a large bucket suspended from beneath the helicopter that is designed to quickly fill and drop water repeatedly on any terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)