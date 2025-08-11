25th CAB Conducts Bambi Bag Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Bambi Bucket attached to a Blackhawk from 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, fills up with water to support an aerial firefighting operation at Scholfield Barracks, Hawaii, June 17, 2025. A Bambi Bucket is operated with a crew of four people: two pilots who control when the water is dropped and two flight crewmen who communicate when to drop the water. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)