25th CAB Conducts Bambi Bag Operations

Cpl. Josue Escobar, a crew chief assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, observes terrain during an aerial firefighting operation at Scholfield Barracks, Hawaii, June 17, 2025. Flight crews use Bambi Buckets, a large bucket suspended from beneath the helicopter that is designed to quickly fill and drop water repeatedly on any terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)