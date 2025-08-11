A Bambi Bucket attached to a Blackhawk from 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, fills up with water to support an aerial firefighting operation at Scholfield Barracks, Hawaii, June 17, 2025. A Bambi Bucket is operated with a crew of four people: two pilots who control when the water is dropped and two flight crewmen who communicate when to drop the water. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
25th CAB Conducts Bambi Bag Operations
