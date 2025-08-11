Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen’s targets are graded by German Armed Forces service members during the German Armed Forces Schützenschnur event at Gila Bend, Arizona, August 8, 2025. Airmen were awarded with German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency in either bronze, silver or gold depending on their proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)