Schützenschnur Event

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Airman Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen are graded by German Armed Forces members for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, or Schützenschnur, at Gila Bend, Arizona, August 8, 2025. The event was held to strengthen ties between United States and German armed forces while maintaining lethality and readiness among Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)

