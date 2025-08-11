U.S. Air Force Airmen are graded by German Armed Forces members for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, or Schützenschnur, at Gila Bend, Arizona, August 8, 2025. The event was held to strengthen ties between United States and German armed forces while maintaining lethality and readiness among Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 13:59
|Photo ID:
|9259570
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-NX073-1841
|Resolution:
|5879x3912
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Schützenschnur Event [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.