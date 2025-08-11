Schützenschnur Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen are graded by German Armed Forces members for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, or Schützenschnur, at Gila Bend, Arizona, August 8, 2025. The event was held to strengthen ties between United States and German armed forces while maintaining lethality and readiness among Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)