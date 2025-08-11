Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dalton Smith, 563rd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment craftsman, performs burpees during the German Armed Forces Schützenschnur event at Gila Bend, Arizona, August 8, 2025. Airmen from Fort Bliss, Texas, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, and Davis-Monthan Air Force base, Arizona, participated in the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)