U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Balistriere, 563rd Operations Support Squadron aerial delivery noncommissioned officer in charge, shoots at targets during the German Armed Forces Schützenschnur event at Gila Bend, Arizona, August 8, 2025. Airmen were tasked with shooting the targets in different positions while performing burpees in between. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)