    Schützenschnur Event

    Schützenschnur Event

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Airman Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Balistriere, 563rd Operations Support Squadron aerial delivery noncommissioned officer in charge, shoots at targets during the German Armed Forces Schützenschnur event at Gila Bend, Arizona, August 8, 2025. Airmen were tasked with shooting the targets in different positions while performing burpees in between. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 13:59
    Photo ID: 9259568
    VIRIN: 250808-F-NX073-1740
    Resolution: 5855x3896
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Schützenschnur Event, by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DM
    German Armed Forces
    Schützenschnur
    DMAFB

