    Schützenschnur Event [Image 3 of 5]

    Schützenschnur Event

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Airman Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Armstrong, 55th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, shoots at targets in the prone position during the German Armed Forces Schützenschnur event at Gila Bend, Arizona, August 8, 2025. Airmen were tasked with shooting the targets in different positions while performing burpees in between. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)

    DM
    German Armed Forces
    Schützenschnur
    DMAFB

