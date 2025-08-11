Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Armstrong, 55th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, shoots at targets in the prone position during the German Armed Forces Schützenschnur event at Gila Bend, Arizona, August 8, 2025. Airmen were tasked with shooting the targets in different positions while performing burpees in between. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)