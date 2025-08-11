U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United States Army Garrison Stuttgart Military Police fire a salute battery during the U.S. Africa Command Change of Command ceremony on Kelley Barracks on Stuttgart, Germany on August 15, 2025. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley formally transferred command to Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson. (U.S. AFRICOM photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)