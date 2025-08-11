U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Admiral Christopher W. Brady, the Vice Chairman of Joint Chief of Staff, Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, and Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley salutes the formation during the U.S. Africa Command Change of Command ceremony on Kelley Barracks on Stuttgart, Germany on August 15, 2025. Gen. Langley formally transferred command to Gen. Anderson. (U.S. AFRICOM photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)