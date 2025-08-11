U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley salutes the formation during the U.S. Africa Command Change of Command ceremony on Kelley Barracks on Stuttgart, Germany on August 15, 2025. Gen. Langley formally transferred command to Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson. (U.S. AFRICOM photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)