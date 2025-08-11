Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025 [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley salutes the formation during the U.S. Africa Command Change of Command ceremony on Kelley Barracks on Stuttgart, Germany on August 15, 2025. Gen. Langley formally transferred command to Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson. (U.S. AFRICOM photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 08:05
    Photo ID: 9258505
    VIRIN: 250815-A-ND360-3585
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 939.67 KB
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Emely Eckels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025
    U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025
    U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025
    U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025
    U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025
    U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025
    U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025
    U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025
    U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025
    U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025
    U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AFRICOM #COC #Stuttgart #USAGStuttgart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download