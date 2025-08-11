U.S. Africa Command Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson receives the flag from Admiral Christopher W. Brady, Vice Chairman of Joint Chief of Staff, during the U.S. Africa Command Change of Command ceremony on Kelley Barracks on Stuttgart, Germany on August 15, 2025. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley formally transferred command to Gen. Anderson. (U.S. AFRICOM photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)