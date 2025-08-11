CMSAF visits 386th AEW, highlights readiness and resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Dave Flosi, middle, speaks with Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Col. Theodore Shanks, 386th AEW deputy commander, during a base visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 10, 2025. During his visit, Flosi toured the base and met with Airmen and joint partners from across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)