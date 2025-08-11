Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF visits 386th AEW, highlights readiness and resilience [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CMSAF visits 386th AEW, highlights readiness and resilience

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Dave Flosi, right, coins Senior Airman Jesus Fernandez, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron systems administration technician, during a base visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug 10, 2025. Flosi's visit emphasized the importance of agile, disciplined teams capable of thriving in today’s operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 05:00
    Photo ID: 9258420
    VIRIN: 250810-F-NI494-2319
    Resolution: 4923x3275
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits 386th AEW, highlights readiness and resilience [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMSAF visits 386th AEW, highlights readiness and resilience
    CMSAF visits 386th AEW, highlights readiness and resilience
    CMSAF visits 386th AEW, highlights readiness and resilience
    CMSAF visits 386th AEW, highlights readiness and resilience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CMSAF visits 386th AEW, highlights readiness and resilience

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    warrior ethos
    lethality & readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download