CMSAF visits 386th AEW, highlights readiness and resilience

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Dave Flosi, right, coins Senior Airman Jesus Fernandez, 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron systems administration technician, during a base visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug 10, 2025. Flosi's visit emphasized the importance of agile, disciplined teams capable of thriving in today’s operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)