Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Dave Flosi, right, coins Staff Sgt. Josh Bell, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire team lead, during a base visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug 10, 2025. Flosi recognized and coined a select group of Airmen during his visit at the 386th AEW for their actions and impact within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 05:00
|Photo ID:
|9258426
|VIRIN:
|250810-F-NI494-3243
|Resolution:
|5305x3530
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
CMSAF visits 386th AEW, highlights readiness and resilience
