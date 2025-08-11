CMSAF visits 386th AEW, highlights readiness and resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Dave Flosi, right, coins Staff Sgt. Josh Bell, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire team lead, during a base visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug 10, 2025. Flosi recognized and coined a select group of Airmen during his visit at the 386th AEW for their actions and impact within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)